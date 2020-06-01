Thirsty plants? Top tips for watering your garden in hot weather

Here we’re once more… gardens have a thirsty look in their eye.

Many lawns – particularly these on sandy soils – have already turned to straw. So, watering is again on the agenda.

In concept we’re by no means greater than 18 months of very dry weather away from a drought. But the topsy-turvy British weather is, above all, unpredictable so by the point you learn this we might be in for months of torrential rain.

However, though a drought could also be a good distance off, gardeners have by now obtained the message to keep away from losing water by splashing it about ineffectively the place it may well do extra hurt than good.

On my Devon nursery, the irrigation system is known as “me and my apprentice”, however even right here in the wetter West we have now quite a few methods to preserve water and lighten the load.

Leaky hoses, dip tanks, water butts, mulching and good soil preparation all play their half. Whether you’re watering pots on an industrial scale or pottering about in a again garden, we’re all eager to avoid wasting water and time the place we are able to.

Greenhouse techniques