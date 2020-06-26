Third President Serzh Sargsyan retaliates against Ilham Aliyev’s pretentious drivels – Armenian News

Third President of the Republic of Armenia, Artsakh Hero Serzh Sargsyan responded to in the present day’s assertion made by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev:

“When did we run into such an absurdity?” Ilham Aliyev, the successor to Azerbaijan’s dictatorial regime, who’s praised by the one who seized energy in our nation two years in the past to the purpose that he prefers to be taught the background of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace course of from Aliyev, in the present day has cynically said that the entire historical past of Armenia’s independence is a narrative of disgrace.

The President of Azerbaijan speaks the identical language and describes the earlier years of Armenia’s independence in the identical method as Nikol Pashinyan in his notorious speeches delivered from the UN rostrum, on the PACE plenary session.

Dictator Aliyev teaches democracy classes to Armenia, names the Armenian military, the officers and generals of our wonderful military. He speaks of violence against journalists and different outrageous illegalities and corruption of the incumbent Armenian authorities. It isn’t a surprise that Aliyev can afford such a factor, that Aliyev can hate the wonderful Armenian military due to the shameful defeat of his nation within the battle; he can hate the second and third presidents of Armenia, our military generals. We anticipated that his nation, obsessed along with his personal incompetent management, may achieve this after the drivel talks by Nikol Pashinyan, who known as Armenia “a completely failed state.”

As for Ilham Aliyev, he is aware of very nicely that if he and Nikol Pashinyan are speaking about corruption and embezzlement in Armenia, then the Panamanian paperwork and financial institution accounts related along with his title and his members of the family, the bribery of European deputies, and plenty of different scandalous revelations are talked about and mentioned by worldwide investigative journalists and organizations, authoritative newspapers.

Aliyev has an extended tongue as a result of our incumbent rulers proved to be incompetent and anti-nationwide, however he should do not forget that the latter are transient like his regime, whereas robust with its victorious military and plenty of patriotic Armenian heroes, the Republic of Armenia stands able to defy the conceited aggressor.

And let him not neglect that within the close to future, when the patriotic and highly effective forces will come again to energy in Armenia, the worldwide neighborhood will once more power him to acknowledge the independence of the Artsakh Republic.”