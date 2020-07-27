Third OKEx Trading Contest Offers $150K in Prizes

Cryptocurrency exchange OKEx announced the official launch of its third “Elite Team Trading Contest”, which will offer a total jackpot of 150,000 USDT in prizes.

According to the announcement, the contest, which starts on August 10, will last for two weeks until August 24.

The top 10 teams in the contest will receive a share of the total prize pool. This will also allow OKEx users to trade futures, perpetual swaps, options, and spot/margin products on the platform.

Jay Hao, CEO of OKEx, commented on the contest: