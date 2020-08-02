Third Eye Blind and other bands are playing parking lots to give fans their fix

“You can just see it in my eyes,” Jenkins informed CNN, referring to the apprehension he felt prior to the band took the phase lastSaturday “We had no sound check. We had not played in four months.”

Jenkins quickly cooled down, linking to the crowd as the band released a few of their struck tunes, and as honking cars and truck horns changed applause.

Welcome to the drive-in performance, a possible treatment for heartsick music fans who wish for live programs amidst the coronavirus.

While livestream efficiencies have actually gotten traction throughout the pandemic, they are no alternative to the live experience, states concertgoer Holly Turner, who went to the Ventura occasion.

“We were supposed see Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out boy at Dodger Stadium tonight but that got postponed,” she stated. “But this works, it’s what we need — live music.” Turner and 3 buddies took in the program from the bed of a pickup. They observed location guidelines, using masks and preserving a safe range from other cars, even when the music moved them to hop off the truck and cheer in their parking area. Concertgoers paid in between $59 and $199 for parking areas, depending upon the range from the phase. There was no limitation on the number of individuals might load the lorry. The promoter approximated there was approximately 4 individuals per cars and truck for Saturday’s …

