Thiong’o could fail at AFC Leopards after risky transfer – Okwemba

AFC Leopards legend Charles Okwemba has actually asked the group’s fans not to anticipate excessive from Peter Thiong’o who is set to sign up with the club.

The winger remained in an excellent type last season and handled to score 8 objectives for Kakamega Homeboyz.

With his agreement ending in October, the forward has actually signed a 2- year pre- contract arrangement with the 13- time Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champs.

“Thiong’o is a good signing for the club but fans should not expect too much from him,” Okwemba informed Goal on Sunday.

“His success last season is not a warranty that he will be much betterat Leopards He may be much better for the group, end up being a typical gamer and even flop completely.

“We have seen players go to certain teams and flop, while others have become better.”

The previous Kenya global has actually likewise suggested on the winger’s transfer to Ingwe.

“At Kakamega Homeboyz, Thiong’o had found his footing and settled well,” Okwemba continued.

“Players need to constantly attempt and remain at their clubs and attempt to work their method up. They may make relocations that may wind up messing their professions. One error may cost them.

“For circumstances, the sort of pressure one will get at Homeboyz is completely various from the one at Gor Mahia andAFC Leopards It may make one have the self-confidence or lose it totally.

“However, we have gamers like Eric Ouma …