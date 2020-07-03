Think of my babies in the NICU, and wear the mask

Suddenly there was a crisis C-section and my husband Walt and I were parents, blessed with Wyatt and Cameron.

But they’re in the neonatal intensive care unit at Piedmont Hospital, and there is a strict four-hour-only visitation schedule.

It’s been 90 days and counting …

I can’t simply take them home and place them in their cribs that Walt and I’ve arranged for all of us to all start our lives together.

And, because of Covid-19, it’s even harder.

I can not kiss my beautiful boys.

I can’t introduce them for their grandmothers who so desperately wish to help.

I can’t even hug my own mom.

We want to love on our baby boys, but we are terrified they could be subjected to coronavirus.

So the next time you’re considering going out with out a mask, whenever you think, “This one time won’t matter,” and “If I get it, I’ll recover,” please think of me.

Please think of my twin boys, born premature, at only 28 weeks.

My husband and I have been through hell and back. We almost lost both of them.

One horrible night in April, the nurses called the chaplain. We already know what it’s prefer to plead with God to let you keep your child.

Please think of running into me — in a hallway, on an elevator, or in a grocery aisle.

If you’re not wearing a mask, not social distancing, perhaps you unknowingly give the virus to me.

Hopefully, I don’t get sick, because I’m relatively young and healthier.

But then I go visit my babies in the NICU — for the four precious hours the restricted visitation rules allow.

Please think of me — scrubbing my hands raw at the surgical sink.

Please think of our NICU nurses — true angels on Earth — who sacrifice seeing their friends and family to guard my babies.

Please think of these two tiny boys — who have no idea about the world they will so soon be described as a part of.

And think of the thousands of families who’re trying to protect immuno-compromised kids right now.

If simply wearing a mask protects them, could it be really so much to ask?