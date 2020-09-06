Thiem sees off Cilic to reach U.S. Open fourth round By Reuters

©Reuters Tennis: United States OPEN



New York City (Reuters) – Second seed Dominic Thiem staved off a perky fightback from Marin Cilic to beat the previous champ 6-2 6-2 3-6 6-3 on Saturday and reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

Thiem had actually won both his previous conferences with the 31st seeded Croat and rapidly marked his authority on the night’s last match on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court with 2 service breaks in each of the very first 2 sets.

“I think the quick start was more because of him,” the Austrian stated of Cilic, who was taken to 5 sets in his opener and 4 in the last round.

“He had two very tough opening rounds, long matches.”

Cilic regrouped in the 3rd set, nevertheless, and as soon as the previous worldNo 3 discovered his variety the winners began to circulation.

Thiem, who has actually reached 3 Grand Slam finals without success, started to battle with his 2nd serve and Cilic broke for the very first time in the match to increase 4-2 and after that required a fourth set.

Thiem had to save 5 break points throughout the set and transformed his only chance in the 6th video game to nose ahead prior to sealing the match with a huge very first serve when Cilic’s return discovered the internet.

“He was returning well and set three and four he raised his level a lot,” Thiem stated in his on-court …