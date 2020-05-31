Thief Uses Fake ID To Steal UPS Package Containing Apple Computer – CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A thief was caught on video going to nice lengths to steal a Wicker Park man’s packages — by first stealing his id.

Police are nonetheless investigating. It’s one thing officers say they haven’t seen earlier than.

Jordan Kamps stated a thief used a faux ID along with his identify on it to get his extraordinarily worthwhile package deal earlier than it might even make it to his entrance door. By the time he received a UPS notification his package deal was delivered, the model new Apple pc he spent the day monitoring and ready for was already within the fallacious palms.

Kamps calls it a calculated crime.

“This is identity theft. This is package stealing on a whole other level,” he stated.

A white SUV may be seen on video pulling up behind the UPS truck. A person in a masks and blue scrubs walks as much as the truck, talks to the driving force and walks again to the SUV, bins in hand, pulling away by the point Kamps received outdoors to see the place the package deal ended up.

But Jordan says the UPS driver was nonetheless there, confused when he approached him.

“He went back to his truck to see if it was there and came back and said, ‘I know what happened. I got robbed.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I got robbed.’”

The driver informed him the person in scrubs had an ID along with his identify on it and was anticipating the pc.

“‘My name, Jordan Kamps, on that ID?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, your name. I even looked your name versus the package name.’”

Jordan referred to as for police. They took statements from him and the driving force and so they tracked down video, however nobody has tracked down the person in blue scrubs but.

“They knew a lot about me and a lot about my package. Where I lived and what time the package was getting there,” Kamps stated.

Friday evening Apple was conducting an investigation of its personal, planning to ship a brand new package deal to Kamps. He stated he’ll wait outdoors for it.

“I’m going to be out here all day,” he stated. “I’m not letting this happen again.”

CBS 2 talked to a spokesperson for UPS on the telephone and gave them the entire details about this. They are investigating and can give an replace on Monday. The consultant gave the next assertion: