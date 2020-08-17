‘Thiago’s a better passer than any Liverpool midfielder’ – Nicol sees pros and cons to deal for Bayern star

The previous Reds protector thinks the Spain worldwide would be a beneficial addition, however is not encouraged that he fits Jurgen Klopp’s system

Thiago Alcantara is “a better passer” than any of the midfield alternatives presently readily available to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, states Steve Nicol, however a male presently starring at Bayern Munich might not be the very best fit for the Reds’ engine space.

The ruling Premier League champs continue to be greatly related to the Spain worldwide.

Klopp is stated to remain in the marketplace for another innovative impact that mixes both graft and guile.

Thiago would tick that box, with the Barcelona academy graduate a tested playmaker at the extremely greatest level.

Nicol thinks he would be an upgrade for the Reds in ownership, making him a beneficial addition to the Anfield ranks, however is not encouraged that he fits the design of football that has actually shown so effective for Liverpool.

The previous Reds protector informed ESPN FC of the Thiago talk: “He is a better passer than anybody that plays therein.

“The issue is the method Liverpool play in the middle of the park. It’s more to finish with closing the ball down, a great deal of energy and capability.

“As far as capability, I concur [that he is a better passer than any Liverpool player].

“From the other 2 perspectives, that shutting down to …