‘Thiago would be the perfect recruit’ – Souness implores Liverpool to bring Bayern star to Anfield

Jurgen Klopp is yet to make any major waves in the transfer market, but the Bundesliga playmaker remains strongly linked with a move to Merseyside

Thiago Alcantara would be the “perfect” recruit for Liverpool to strengthen their squad ahead of their Premier League title defence, according to Graeme Souness – with the former club favourite adding that he is “disappointed” in the Reds’ lack of transfer business ahead of the new campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are preparing to start the 2020-21 season next weekend when they host newly promoted Leeds United at Anfield, but so far they have splashed little cash when it comes to bolstering their ranks.

There has been just the one new arrival on Merseyside to date, in the shape of former Olympiacos defender Kostas Tsimikas, with the club instead seemingly focused on retaining the core of their all-conquering squad amid interest from rivals across the continent.

Bayern Munich playmaker Thiago, however, has been one name consistently linked with a switch to Liverpool, with the Champions League-winning midfielder the subject of one of the off-season’s most intense transfer sagas as he played coy on his future in the Bundesliga.

Souness, though, has expressed his frustration in either the Reds’ inability or unwillingness to move forward with large-scale…