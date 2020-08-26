‘Thiago Silva will do a great job for Chelsea’ – Ex-PSG star can be a ‘commanding voice’ in Lampard’s squad, says Rivaldo

The seasoned centre- back still has “plenty to offer” at the greatest level, according to a fellow Brazilian

Rivaldo has actually revealed his belief that Thiago Silva will do a “great job” for Chelsea, while anticipating that the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star will ended up being a “commanding voice” in Frank Lampard’s squad.

Silva dropped into the totally free company swimming pool after lining up for PSG in the Champions League last on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side lost 1- 0 to Bayern Munich in the European masterpiece in Lisbon, however still completed their newest project with 4 significant prizes, taking the Brazilian protector’s general haul of flatware at the club to 23.

The 35- year- old was not provided the opportunity to extend his remain at Parc des Princes, and is presently on the lookout for a brand-new obstacle after investing the last 8 years of his profession in the French capital.

Chelsea are thought to leading the race for Silva’s signature, with the previous PSG centre- back apparently set to go through a medical at Stamford Bridge later on today.

Silva is anticipated to dedicate his future to the Blues through to 2023, and a fellow compatriot is particular that he will include a brand-new measurement to Lampard’s existing squad while likewise working as a good example for the club’s more youthful gamers.

Brazil legend Rivaldo, who got a World Cup winners’ medal in …