Thiago Silva: Chelsea sign former Paris Saint-Germain defender on initial one-year deal | Football News





Brazil defender Thiago Silva has actually signed up with Frank Lampard’s Chelsea

Thiago Silva has actually finished a transfer to Chelsea on a one-year deal after passing a medical on Thursday.

Chelsea have the choice to extend the agreement by a more year for the Brazil centre-back, who ended up being a complimentary representative following PSG’s Champions League last defeat to Bayern Munich.

Sky Sports News’ The Transfer Show reported on Monday a deal had actually been concurred and the Ligue 1 club verified the 35-year-old’s exit on Thursday – in spite of desperate efforts by the Champions League runners-up to use him a brand-new deal.

Silva, who invested 8 years with PSG after signing up with from A/C Milan in 2012, is Frank Lampard’s 6th finalizing of the summertime following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Xavier Mbuyamba.

“I am so happy to be joining Chelsea,” …