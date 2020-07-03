Thiago Alcantara likely to leave Bayern Munich this summer with year left on contract | Football News





Thiago joined Bayern Munich coming from Barcelona inside 2013

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara seems set to leave typically the club this summer following chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge publicly stated the player is usually seeking a fresh challenge.

Spain global Thiago beyond contract on the Allianz Arena in 2021 and Bayern are reluctant to permit him to leave with out receiving a charge for your pet.

The 29-year-old have been linked with a proceed to Liverpool and the Bundesliga champions appear to end up being resigned to losing your pet.

“He’s a decent guy, on and off the pitch,” Rummenigge advised Bild.

“We agreed seriously with him plus fulfilled almost all his desires. But it appears that he desires to make a move new towards end associated with his profession.

“We definitely failed to have any kind of contact to Liverpool in any way. If he or she wants to do that, we certainly have to package with that. We may want to lose any kind of player following year at no cost. I can state it that will clearly.”

Thiago offers won typically the German little league title the past seven periods in a line after becoming a member of from Barcelona in July 2013 and contains made 230 appearances for your club.