They’ve ‘Completely Ignored’ That Biden Is In ‘Cognitive Decline’

On Thursday, comedian Joe Rogan spoke out on his podcast to blast the liberal media, saying they’ve “completely ignored” former Vice President Joe Biden’s constant gaffes and mistakes. Rogan even went in terms of to say that Biden is “clearly” in certain form of “cognitive decline.”

“I’m seeing this one thing that I keep hearing over and over again from people of the left that really disturbs me is this concession that what you’re voting for is the Cabinet, you’re voting for the Supreme Court, you’re voting for someone who’s not going to reverse Roe vs. Wade. That’s what I keep hearing from my friends on the left,” Rogan began.

“They’ve basically made this concession in their head like, ‘Hey, you know, this is what I’m voting for now.’ And the news media on the left has completely ignored all of these Biden speeches that clearly show some kind of cognitive decline,” that he continued.

Not stopping there, Rogan added:

Like David Pakman, who I respect a great deal, he was kind of arguing against it, that it didn’t show his decline. I was trying to consider it in a way that made sense, I was wanting to be rational about it, like maybe, “Okay, maybe he’s just exhausted, maybe this, and maybe it’s pressure.” Sometimes people get really tongue-tied and panic under some pressure, and words come out all f**ked up. That is achievable. But there’s a trend. If you go back to when he was a younger man that trend didn’t exist. You’re seeing an alteration. The indisputable fact that as you receive older you feel less more comfortable with the media, less more comfortable with speaking publicly, that doesn’t jive with me. That doesn’t make any sense.

“I agree with you. I see a decline,” added American biologist Bret Weinstein. “But irrespective of what that is, Joe Biden is an influence peddler. He’s not an idea guy, right? He’s the same idea as Hillary Clinton in a different morphology.”

Rogan has previously defied the Hollywood Left by saying that he plans to vote for Donald Trump over Biden, although he had previously been a supporter of Bernie Sanders. If only the entertainment industry was full of more folks like Rogan, who is plainly not afraid to think for himself politically.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 20, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

