They’re The Opposite Of ‘What America Is Supposed To Stand For’

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah just launched a truly despicable attack on American cops, going in terms of to compare them to gangs due to the loyalty they need to one another.

During his show on Monday night, Noah mentioned the violent riots which have broken out since the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota last month.

“Never before in American history has there been an uprising like this, exactly like this, where you have huge numbers of people coming out every single day, in every single state in the country,” Noah said. “With all these protests sweeping across America, people have been comparing this moment to the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. And much like the 1960s, law enforcement officers have met these calls to end police brutality with even more police brutality.”

Despite the truth that many of the riots across the nation have taken violent turns, with businesses being destroyed and buildings being burned down, Noah said the rioters could not be compared to terrorists. “I’m sorry, what about these people screams ‘terrorist’ to you?” that he questioned. “Like maybe I have forgotten my history but I don’t remember the part where al Qaeda attacked America with cardboard signs.”

“I don’t care who you are, those images have to be upsetting to watch,” Noah said of videos that show police brutality. “Because these images are the antithesis of what America is supposed to stand for. This is supposed to be the country where you have the freedom to say whatever you want. A democracy. You can say whatever you want, whether it’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ or ‘Let’s all drink bleach,’ the government is not supposed to physically punish you for that.”

Noah concluded his rant by discussing the truth that 57 police officers on the Buffalo police Emergency Response Team all resigned from the machine last week-end, in solidarity with two of their cops who were arrested for pushing an elderly man to the ground. “Something I think people need to understand about the police is that in a way, they have the same code that a gang does,” Noah said. “Above all, you are loyal to your crew. That is a culture that is within every police department.”

“If good police are willing to look the other way or even join in when the bad police have abused their powers, you can make new rules and regulations all you want but if it won’t matter,” he added. “America’s not going to be able to fix this problem until we have police whose first priority is protecting and serving the people instead of protecting and serving themselves.”

Noah and all of those other media have already been glorifying these violent riots like its their job, choosing to ignore the proven fact that they are continuing to get more and much more violent. Everyone is in agreement that what happened to Floyd was wrong, but his death is not any excuse to spread more violence and anti-police sentiments through the nation. This nonsense has gone far too far, plus it needs to end before more folks get hurt and more lives are destroyed.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on June 9, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Snoop Dogg to vote for first time ever in next election: ‘I can’t stand to see this punk in office yet another year’

NBC says U.S. flag has no meaning

Wayne Allen Root: ‘Mr. President, it’s time and energy to investigate George Soros for funding domestic terrorism’