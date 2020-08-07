‘They’re not even trying to hide the racism’: Wisconsin Democrats blast GOP efforts to aid Kanye West’s candidacy

“They assume Black guy, rapper — jackpot! It’s like that is their only association with Black people is color of skin and hip-hop music,” stated Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s lieutenant guv.

West in current days– with the assistance of veteran Republican legal representatives and operatives– has actually submitted petition signatures and documentation to run for president as an independent prospect in numerous states. To date, West is on the tally in Illinois, Oklahoma andVermont In Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia and Wisconsin, he has actually made the tally however the signatures he sent have not yet been confirmed. His project likewise sent signatures to get on the tally Wednesday in Colorado andOhio

.

He’s been assisted by Republican operatives and invited by GOP state authorities, an effort that’s been efficiently green-lit by President Donald Trump , who on Wednesday stated he had “nothing to do” with West receiving states’ tallies however that the rap artist has “got a good heart, a very good heart. And I like Kanye very much.”

Black Democratic authorities and progressive activists in Wisconsin responded mainly with disgust to West’s efforts in what is anticipated to be amongst the most vital swing states in November’s election. But some revealed nervousness that– if the governmental race is a nail-biter there– West earning even a portion of the 188,000 votes that went to third-party or independent prospects there 4 years back might end up being a considerable aspect. “This is 2020, so the entirely …

Read The Full Article