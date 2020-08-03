‘They’re Gonna Be Hunted Or Killed’ Because Of Racism

Hollywood star and comic Tiffany Haddish simply declared that she is too scared to have kids because “they’re gonna be hunted or killed” due to racism in the United States.

“I’m a little older now, and people are always asking me when I’m gonna have some babies,” the 40- year-old “Girls Trip” star stated while appearing on Carmelo Anthony’s YouTube series “What’s in Your Glass.”

“There’s a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses, like, ‘Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that,’ but really, it’s that I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me and then knowing that they’re gonna be hunted or killed,” Haddish included. “Like, why would I put someone through that?”

“I am not a fearful person, but, like, I have watched many of my friends — not many, but more than two — of my friends growing up be killed by police officers, and it makes you feel like, ‘Dang, as a black person, we’re being hunted,’” she continued. “And I’ve always felt like that. We’re hunted, and we’re slaughtered. And it’s like they get this license to kill us, and that’s not okay.”

