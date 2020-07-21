Rep. Rashida Tlaib taunted President Trump following a suggestion to send federal law enforcement into cities overrun with violence, saying they’d “have to arrest me first.”

Tlaib retweeted a video of the President saying he may send “more federal law enforcement” to major cities to help quell violence.

“They’ll have to arrest me first if they think they’re going to illegally lay their hands on my residents,” she replied.

Trump had vowed to “do something” in cities run by “liberal, left-wing Democrats” in which violent anarchists are being allowed to run amok in city streets under the guise of being ‘protesters.’

“Yes, they are weak, but they are afraid of these people,” he said of Democrat politicians in these locales. “I’m going to do something, that I can tell you.”

Sounds like Tlaib is volunteering to be the first arrest in Detroit.

They'll have to arrest me first if they think they're going to illegally lay their hands on my residents.

Can’t Let This Happen

President Trump, in speaking to reporters at the White House Monday, vowed that his administration was “not going to let this happen in our country.”

“These are anarchists, these are not protesters,” he said. “These are people who hate our country and we’re not going to let it go forward.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer slammed Trump over the threat saying, “Quite frankly, the president doesn’t know the first thing about Detroit.”

“If he did,” she added, “he would know that for nearly two months now, Detroiters have gathered to peacefully protest the systemic racism and discrimination that Black Americans face every day.”

This past weekend, Detroit saw 14 separate shootings and/or stabbings which included two quadruple shootings, resulting in 7 overall deaths.

Sure seems peaceful.



Here’s a Preview

For anyone curious about what an arrest of congresswoman Tlaib might look like, here’s a little preview.

The Michigan Democrat was forcibly dragged out of a Trump campaign event in 2016 by Secret Service agents. She didn’t exactly go peacefully.



The person you just saw in that video is now a sitting member of the United States Congress. Think about that.

Her radical views have gone mainstream, even in regard to the President’s attempts to establish law and order in Democrat-run cities such as Portland.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to federal officers in that city as “stormtroopers” and accused them of “kidnapping protesters and causing severe injuries in response to graffiti.”

President Trump provided reporters with a more accurate view of what is happening:

Portland was totally out of control. The Democrats — the liberal Democrats running the place had no idea what they were doing. They were ripping down — for 51 days, ripping down that city, destroying the city, looting it. The level of corruption and what was going on there is incredible.

He praised federal law enforcement saying “they’ve done a fantastic job.”