Vache Terteryan, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia, received Christoph Bayer, Regional Manager of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GEF) project “Good Governance for Local Development in the South Caucasus”, Pierre Bonifassi, Head of the Armenian Team of the Program.

Terteryan greeted the guests and thanked them for the meeting, emphasizing the importance of active cooperation with the GIF, as well as the implementation of economic development programs, especially after the process of community enlargement, when good opportunities for economic development and resources were created for large communities.

“Within the framework of cooperation with the GIF, the communities presented unprecedented more than 200 development program proposals, of which 21 programs were selected, and the remaining programs will be implemented through other programs. It should be noted that the recently introduced institution of those responsible for economic development has given positive results. “14 of those responsible were involved in the implementation of the 21 community development programs mentioned in the working group set up at the suggestion of the GIF, as well as to provide professional advice and assistance within the framework of other economic development initiatives in the communities,” said the Deputy Minister.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation with the Republic of Georgia under the European Union “Cross-Border Cooperation” program. experience և details to implement them in Georgia.

The guests thanked for the reception, for providing complete information, noting that the programs implemented in different communities of Armenia have innovative approaches and will provide new opportunities for development in the near future.