“After the war, the collapse of the Armenian world is rapid. Nobody wants to unite around defeat. “In order to recover after the war, the homeland should have proposed a pan-Armenian agenda, but it has not done anything in that direction.” Vahe Hovhannisyan, the coordinator of the “Alternative Projects” group, former NA deputy, announced today during the discussion on “Internal Solidarity, Pan-Armenian Resource”.

According to him, after the war he had to formulate a pan-Armenian agenda and the opposition had to. “The force that was supposed to come to power, but, unfortunately, that force did not see the importance of that idea, did not find in itself to act with it as an obligation, a mission.”

Vahe Hovhannisyan stated that Armenians living in Russia are currently under the influence of Russian propaganda, those living in the United States are American, and the Ukrainian crisis, in turn, causes a barricade among Armenians. “Even those living in Armenia and Artsakh think differently. The group of people, the alliances, which will have the mission of discussing and forming a new pan-Armenian agenda, will become the next government of Armenia and the axis of the Armenian world. ”

Vahe Hovhannisyan thinks that the only remaining resource to save Armenia and Artsakh is the idea of ​​an Armenia-centered Armenian world, otherwise we can lose Artsakh after the geopolitical situation calms down ․ “The government should do it, but it does not and will not do it. Yesterday and today the opposition should have done and should do, but the opposition does not have a consolidating resource in this format. Maybe the church can do it, but, unfortunately, the tools are not enough. We did not manage to form national-state elites, which will be above the government, clan interests. ”

Luiza SUKIASYAN