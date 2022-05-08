The Armavir Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee continues the preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated on the case of material interest of the resident of Armavir region in order to participate in the rallies organized by the opposition.

Earlier, we reported that a video was posted on the Internet about receiving money from the organizers for participating in organized rallies, in which two people discussed the issue of receiving money from the organizers to participate in organized rallies. As a result of the measures taken, the identities of the mentioned persons were found out, who lived in Armavir region in 1966 և 1967. are residents.

During the preliminary investigation, information was received that the organizers of the political opposition’s initiatives, in order to participate in the rallies in Yerevan, were materially interested in one of the mentioned persons, and the latter, in his turn, was materially interested in other persons.

Based on the obtained sufficient evidence, the two above-mentioned residents of Armavir region, who have already been arrested, have been charged under Article 163, Part 3, Clause 2 of the RA Criminal Code, and detention has been applied to them as a precautionary measure.

The investigation is underway.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the procedure established by the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.

INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA