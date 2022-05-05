"They were cursing, beating, beating like wild beasts" ․ MP about the incident with the police | Morning

“We were marching peacefully, we did not even close the street at that moment, we were walking and informing, when the police grew like a” mushroom “and literally attacked the citizens, cursing, beating, beating like wild beasts,” Abovyan-Koryun streets Aregnaz Manukyan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction, said today, referring to the incident of the police forcibly bringing the citizens to the crossing point.

“They did not take anything into account. “The deputies were also dragged,” Aregnaz Manukyan added.

“Hayastan” faction MP Gegham Manukyan, who appeared on the ground as a result of a scuffle, in his turn said ․ “When we say that this government is a servant of the Turks, today in Turkey they will be proud of the actions of these policemen, today the Turks will be happy. We will continue the struggle, should we be afraid of being brought? ”

The deputy of the same faction Anna Grigoryan, who was also at the scene of the incident, stated ․ “The one who uses brute force has no power today. Its only power is the police. He is accompanied by thousands of police officers, and people who have come out to protest peacefully are forcibly detained just like that. The red berets just came and took it. Now we are marching peacefully and they have no right to tell us to go up the sidewalk. We are marching in accordance with the law. ”

During this time, the police representative was “negotiating” with the deputies and insisted that the protesters were obstructing the traffic. The deputies, in their turn, insisted that they have the right to march peacefully.

The march has thinned, as some of the protesters have been detained ․ The citizens are walking on the sidewalk, the deputies are walking on the road.

