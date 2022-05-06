Documentary film director Hovhannes Ishkhanyan, among others, was detained near the Victory Bridge. In a conversation with Aravot.am, he said that he was taken away without proper appearance, without any grounds.

“During the arrest, my clothes were torn, my pants and shirt were torn. They did not show up and just took them from my hands. “They did not present any grounds or anything to anyone at all, they just took everyone away,” said our interlocutor.

He said that there were 9 people in the Center Police Department, but he saw that there were at least 4 people detained in the “Gazelle”. He detailed on his Facebook page. “The investigator and I served in the same military unit. We fell into the arms of pleasant memories. We remembered Jrakan, Horadiz, Vorotan, who gave the traitorous deserters to the enemy, and we remembered the canteens of our military unit. “

Gohar HAKOBYAN

Photo from Hovhannes Ishkhanyan’s Facebook page