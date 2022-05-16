At the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states today, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the joint actions of the West, including in the context of the Ukraine-Russia war, and hinted that the West is united in international arenas, but the CSTO member states are not.

“I am sure that if we had immediately come forward with a united front, there would not have been the” hellish “sanctions they said. Look at how the European Union votes unanimously and acts, how strong the internal order is. “It automatically applies even to those who do not agree with the decisions made,” said the President of Belarus.

He continued ․ “The question arises, who is preventing us from using that inner potential?” Here we must take an example from them. They will simply crush and tear us alone. I warned in January that the goal of certain external forces was to disrupt stability and development in the entire post-Soviet region. They started from Belarus, then it passed to Kazakhstan, now it is Russia’s turn, and, as you can see, they are creating problems in Armenia as well. And one should not think that this will bypass anyone. “Now it is very obvious that without meeting the opposition of the organization’s allies and other integration unions in the post-Soviet space, the collective West will increase its pressure.”

Let us remind you that the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is currently chairing the CSTO, also referred to this issue today, saying the following: «On the voting of the member states of our organization. Of course, there is such a problem. Often our votes are not so consistent, it should be noted that this is not a new problem, it accompanies our organization for a long time. Armenia has raised this issue many times, it has been discussed many times in the working order. Obviously, it needs further discussion».

Luiza SUKIASYAN