The presentation of Hasmik Hovhannisyan’s book “Heaven is my soul” took place in the Central Library after Avetik Isahakyan.

The editor of the book, poet Khachik Manukyan mentioned in his speech that Hasmik did not bypass her day and pain.



Khachik Manukyan stressed that the immortal boys speak in silence, and we speak with tears.

“They speak in silence, we speak with tears. “And our country exists due to the victorious struggle of the brave,” said Khachik Manukyan.

The presentation was spiced with musical performances and recitations.

Vova ARZUMANYAN