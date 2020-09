The killing of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies, who had Down’s syndrome, in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, has shocked South Africa.

He was allegedly shot by police while eating a biscuit close to his house.

The police say he was caught in crossfire when some alleged gang members fired at them.

BBC correspondent Pumza Fihlani reports.

