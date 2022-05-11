Through the activities of the Armavir Police Department, the recording of a telephone conversation published on one of the news websites was examined, according to which the speakers were discussing issues related to organizing and conducting some actions, as well as the amount paid for them.

The identities of those people were found out; within the framework of the criminal case initiated, the law enforcement officers searched the house and auxiliary buildings of the resident of Aygeshat community of Armavir region. In the kitchen, on the refrigerator, a “Mauser” pistol without a serial number was found, and 9 bullets and a knife with a 7.62 mm caliber were found in the safe.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case continues.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the procedure established by the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.

RA Police