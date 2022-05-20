Since 1992, the US government has provided about $ 3 billion in assistance to Armenia aimed at improving the living standards of the Armenian people, US Ambassador to Armenia Lynn Tracey said at the Armenian Forum for Democracy.

He noted that the United States has acquired a good partner in the person of the Armenian government.

“We work in different spheres, which are aimed at the promotion of democracy, the establishment of democratic structures, the fight against corruption, the development of the economy,” said the ambassador.

According to him, the United States proves Armenia’s progress in democratic processes.

The US Ambassador also spoke about police reforms.

“Following what is happening during rallies and demonstrations, it is clear that there are concerns, we have seen programs, we have seen videos on the use of force, all this must be investigated. “I have noticed that there is an approach by the government to investigate these episodes,” Tracey said.

He said that the protesters also have their responsibilities to hold a peaceful demonstration, which does not cause chaos or irregularity and does not violate the rights of others.

“People write to me about police reform because they know the United States is involved. They tell me, ‘Is this your democracy? No, democracy is not a perfect state of affairs. Democracy is an ongoing process.’ “, – He said.

The ambassador emphasized that they also have their challenges. The behavior of the police is a direction where there are always problems and they try to improve it.

“I am optimistic that in spite of all the challenges facing Armenia, the society and the government are committed to the values ​​of democracy and aim to improve the living standards of the people,” added Ambassador Tracey.