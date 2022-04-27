Home Armenia They referred to the options for the settlement of the conflict, the... Armenia They referred to the options for the settlement of the conflict, the missed opportunities. Arthur Tovmasyan received the students of the Diplomatic School of the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs Morning By Thomas Delong - April 27, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail They referred to the options for the settlement of the conflict, the missed opportunities. Arthur Tovmasyan received the students of the Diplomatic School of the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “You will not sell Pashinyan’s house in the third part for 90 thousand dollars, but they spend 90 thousand to live in that house... Armenia “The full recognition of the Artsakh Armenians’ right to self-determination is not subject to reservation and concession, the exclusive owner of this issue is... Armenia Do not believe in different calculations, in fact the participation is great. Gegham Manukyan. A1 + |: Morning Recent Posts Simone Biles Vault Stick MAKES HISTORY Ahead Of The ’21 Olympics! Maksim Chmerkovskiy Gets Emotional On His Way To LA From Ukraine: Concerned About Situation... NFTs have completely transformed these digital artists’ lives 5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 1 The new war will not be limited to Artsakh. It is more probable... Most Popular Armenian “Merry jewelry” is handmade with natural stones and gilded details Jewelry can give color and character to any woman, and when they are handmade, it is also history. Aysor.am correspondent spoke with Mary Baghdasaryan, the... The Artsakh authorities remain fully committed to the principles adopted on the basis of... On April 27, the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with the officials of the Investigative Committee of the Artsakh Prosecutor's Office. Highly... Armenian “Moon’s Bag” bags with dried natural flowers have become a fashion trend Among the accessories, perhaps, one of the most striking and versatile elements are the bags, which are an integral part of every girl's image. Continuing... The head of the penitentiary met with the head of the delegation of the... Chairman of the RA Investigative Committee Argishti Kyaramyan received the head of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Armenia... State Revenue Committee. The process of selecting methods for determining customs value has... Within the framework of the reforms launched in the Customs Service, the process of submitting customs declarations continues to be improved and simplified. "In particular,...