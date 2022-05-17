2020 Parents of those who died in the war closed Garegin Nzhdeh Street today ․ in front of the Criminal Court of Appeal they declare that they are indignant at the attitude of the judge and the prosecutor ․ The judge stated that he had notified the prosecutor, but he did not appear. It should be reminded that after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement in the National Assembly on April 13, when he said “yes, the war could have been prevented and we would have had the same result, but without casualties,” the parents of the killed servicemen had filed a motion to initiate a criminal case. Prosecutor’s Office ․ The parents were recognized as the legal successors of the victims, they demand to involve Nikol Pashinyan as an accused.

“Apart from the fact that the prosecutor did not appear, we did not receive proper answers to our questions during the whole court session. Another session was scheduled, they postponed it. “We went out into the street indignant, we demand that they come and give the answers to the questions,” said the parent of the killed soldier Anahit Manasyan in a briefing with journalists.

Another parent pointed out that the court did not notify them properly ․ “If we do not complain, they will continue to act in the same way. We call on them to show dignity and respect for the parents of the victims. The judge did not respond as to why he was not properly notified. Even our lawyer did not give the carrier of the previous session. This is a play on words, manipulation, procrastination, contempt. We do not see any seriousness on the part of the Prosecutor General and the court. Mr. Arthur Davtyan, wake up! “

Anahit Manasyan added that it was not clear why their report on the crime was first sent to the Anti-Corruption Committee, then to the Investigative Committee. “It seems that the already overloaded structures are deliberately overloaded. There is an impression that not only they want to put this case to sleep, but also the existing cases, which are serious, against the command staff and officers. They are doing all this on purpose to investigate all the criminal cases, while our demand for justice remains in the air. ”

Luiza SUKIASYAN