“Dear people, we have walked up to 80 km more than Tigranashen. “An area that this patriotic government considers non-Armenian,” said Anna Grigoryan, a member of the “Armenia” faction, during a nationwide rally in France Square.

He stated that the villages of Tavush and Artsakh are Armenian and will always be Armenian.

Anna Grigoryan said that the march started with 25 people, ideological friends, and ended with more than 3,000 people.

He mentioned ․ “In 2018, they opened our hands, now all of us, our fists clenched, will fight for our children, for the sake of Artsakh, the Republic of Armenia, our future. Armenia on foot, Artsakh on foot, Armenian nation on foot. We will not go anywhere from here, as the victory is not ours. And the victory will be ours. “

Then the participants of the rally observed a minute of silence in memory of the boys who became heroes during the 44-day war.

Tat Tat Harutyunyan