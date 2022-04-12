“All means must be used to prevent this catastrophe. In order to go further, is it possible that the credit bet can also be banned? I do not know that business well, but I know that in the past, teenagers made bets on the condition of paying later, which led to a tragedy. They had to sell their houses to pay the ransom for the child. “If there is such a thing now, is it possible that we will add this to this project as well?” Sergey Bagratyan, a deputy of the “Civil Contract” faction, asked a question today at the NA plenary sitting.

The bill on amendments to the law “On Gambling, Internet Gambling and Casinos” authored by the CP is being discussed, which proposes to ban the refilling of bookmaker accounts in cash 10 days after its adoption, and in 6 months it will not be possible to top up with an e-wallet. It turns out that after 6 months, people can top up bookmaker accounts only by non-cash method.

The author and rapporteur of the bill, MP of the CP faction Gevorg Papoyan answered that this bill will significantly limit the occurrence of such situations. “It is mandatory to be an adult to have a bookmaker account, there is also an age limit for having a bank account. The participation of minors will be impossible. If they play with other card accounts, presumably, they will belong to the parents, therefore, it will be taken under some control. ”

Bagratyan mentioned that the explanation is clear to him, but the problem has another side ․ “In some districts, bets are accepted over the phone. Those who place bets often do not have those means, but they take risks. The organizers, being sure that they have a security resource that will be taken away or forced to pay, take steps that lead to crimes. “Is there an opportunity to neutralize that” credit cash “?”

Gevorg Papoyan answered ․ “If we eliminate the cash, what you said does not happen automatically, it does not make sense. I am sure that after the adoption of this project, the so-called bookmaker offices will be closed, because they aim to accept cash bets. ” The deputy also stressed that it is a fact that they often exist, put the theft as a bet or sell the theft and bet in cash, lose ․ “This is a fantastic, insane scenario, and this is a matter of national security. It will no longer be possible to implement this scenario. “

Luiza SUKIASYAN