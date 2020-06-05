Hongkonger Wong Keung took part in major pro-democracy and anti-extradition protests in 2019, including the November siege of the Polytechnic University (Poly U), the Oct. 1 demonstrations, and lots of protests in Kowloon. Now seeking a fresh life in Canada along with his wife and two young children, Wong tells RFA’s Mandarin Service what it was prefer to be the target of routine police violence on leading lines of the pro-democracy movement:

A lot of police would humiliate and curse out arrested protesters throughout the anti-extradition movement. When they got you back to law enforcement station they might do every thing they could to produce it harder for us. For example, it had been very hot in the police station and there clearly was a long wait to go to the restroom.

The food was terrible, and thus was the attitude of the police officers. I had an injured hand in those days, which was bleeding, but they did not bandage it up for me personally, and they wouldn’t let me go right to the hospital.

[The non-lethal weapons the police used] really hurt. Especially the water cannon. I felt that they just kept escalating the use of force. For example, they added some sort of irritant to the blue-dyed water cannon stream that made your skin feel just like it was burning.

The strength of the active ingredients in the tear gas these were using plainly increased a great deal. It felt like being on fire. The worst time was at the siege of Poly U, when I got drenched [by water cannon] and so i was blue from check out foot. I washed myself for a lot more than an hour, but I still had the impression that my scalp was on fire. But the blue dye still runs in the [shower] water even with you wash for a long time. It’s really scary.

I was also getting followed increasingly more closely, maybe three or four days in any given week. I also had the sense that my phone calls were being monitored. I wanted to call home in Hong Kong. I needed to raise my kids there. I still had stuff I wanted to accomplish there.

But I decided to emigrate because I couldn’t bear not to be able to speak my mind freely. I had also seen a lot of people who had it far worse than me, who had sacrificed far more than I had, and I usually felt that I should take action more, that I should stay static in the fight.

I had had my passport and ID card confiscated by the [Canadian] immigration authorities [pending my immigration application], so all I will do is wait. I can not go anywhere; all I will do is hang around in Canada.

Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability are likely to gradually disappear. Everything that has been good about this will disappear. This is going to be the darkest time, because the U.S. sanctions will result in a lot of problems, so Hong Kong will decrease the drain.

Reported by Liu Fei for RFA’s Mandarin Service. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.