The Fourth Garrison Investigation Division of the Military Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee is conducting an investigation to find out all the circumstances of the case of entering the N military unit illegally, using violence against the deputy commander, and inflicting serious insults.

According to preliminary data, in 2022 On May 17, 2012, at around 2:05 pm, a group of persons, in violation of the established procedure, entered the territory of the N military unit of the RA Ministry of Defense, during which the deputy commander of the military unit did not obey to leave the territory of the military unit. In connection with that, they cursed, dragged and abused him, hitting him in the face with a plastic bottle.

A criminal case has been filed in connection with the incident, alleging illegal entry into a military unit or other specially guarded military area, inflicting serious insult, and using violence against a government official. A decision was made to assign the preliminary investigation of the criminal case to the investigation group.

As a result of the urgent measures taken during the preliminary investigation, the identities of three of the persons who allegedly used violence and severely insulted the government representative, who are Garik և Arthur Galeyan’s brothers, as well as Azgush Martirosyan, were revealed.

One of them, Garik Galeyan, was arrested and charged with a combination of sufficient evidence. in part.

The body conducting the proceedings made a decision to arrest Artur Galeyan, which sent it to the body for investigation. Necessary measures are taken to find him and present him to the preliminary investigation body.

The investigation is underway.