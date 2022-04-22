“I came here to say that my son and others like him, when they went to protect the homeland, they kept and realized that the rest, who will live, will live under a free and peaceful sky and not in the country where the Turks must come. and sit down, “Elizavet Ohanjanyan announced in her speech at Freedom Square today, whose son left for the front as a volunteer during the 44-day war and, unfortunately, died.

Mrs. Ohanjanyan said that there are people who say, yes, what happened, how did we live with the Turks, now we will live ․ “I also tell them, if you can live, then how can I live?” to live Since September 27, 2020, my peace, my peaceful life has been lost. I have lost my peace. I live by survival. Why did parents like me miss their children, their sons, who had to hug their mothers and say, “Mom, darling?” If I had to lose my son, then why did I lose my land? Many parents lost their sons, along with their grandchildren, did not see grandchildren, many children lost their fathers, women lost their strong backs. The reason for all this, the biggest culprit ․․․ I knew from the beginning that he was guilty, I can not say his name, I do not want to, I can not even hear his speech. Many people say to me, yes, what are we going to do, are we going to bring our boys back? We will not bring it back, but we will save the other boys. ” He called on everyone to join this struggle, to go to Freedom Square to save Artsakh.

“Do you know what they have decided now?” They decided to split us, the mothers of our children, and it turned out, many of them succeeded. I want to unite you, I want the one who took our boys to the altar to sacrifice, to answer, not with death, death is a gift. We must unite and be demanding. “Artsakh cannot be part of Azerbaijan, because the blood of my sons is shed there.”

Nelli BABAYAN