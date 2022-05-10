One of the protest marches demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan, led by the RPA leadership and the youth wing, started today near the statue of David of Sassoun. The demonstrators walked in Erebuni community, closing streets in some places.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l958iwsLxyU:

During the march, first there was a scuffle between the police and the protesters. Due to the efforts of the protesters, the participant of several marches was prevented from being detained.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7mm5H5c0Fk4:

Another incident was caused by several women protesting against the protesters and their leaders, whom the police removed and did not allow the situation to escalate.

“Artsakh sold Artsakh to the people, everything, now they have lied, Nicole did it. We will not shake your hand. You made Saghis a “Turk” ․․․ yes. The whole Armenian nation to the Turkish device. The immoral calls Sagh immoral. The Turk is happy. They ate sage. October 27, March 1. They have been “saving” us since 1998, we are satisfied, we are grateful, we have heard the voices. They pay 25,000 for shouting, 50,000 for going to the police. “During” No “I was a member of the commission, they did not pass, the ARF Dashnaktsutyun said nothing, we will vote in the regions.”

Another woman accused the ARF of robbery and asked ․ “Who is behind them?” The other added ․ “Our child’s blood is enough.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lP6A-cAunkg:

Luiza SUKIASYAN

Photo series: Gevorg Mkrtchyan