Facebook post by Razminfo website coordinator, military expert Karen Vrtanesyan

It is not yesterday, not the first day that Nikol’s savage motorcade kills a woman on a pedestrian crossing.

Yesterday, in almost the same place, the same procession with the same horse creates an emergency situation again, endangering a young family with 3 children.

At the same time, videos and testimonies of people from different months of the same “death procession” appear on various Internet platforms, which makes it clear that they have been driving like this for more than a year; the tragedy was only a matter of time, moreover, no one is guaranteed a new tragedy.

At the same time, there is no sign of regret from Nicolens. Provocations start instead…

Vahagn Mkhoyan and Tigran Kocharyan wrote in detail about that. In order not to repeat, I just give the links, read on.

Vahagn Mkhosyan. “Nicole needs new blood.”

Tigran Kocharyan. “Nikolen will definitely organize something to հարցը divert the issue of Sona’s murder, try to counterattack…”

Let me add just one more thing. Nicole feels that the movement is getting stronger. Now he will try to discredit at all costs, including provoking strikes. We must not allow him to use our protest force against us.