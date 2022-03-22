Today the parliament is discussing the draft amendments to the “Criminal Code” and the “Criminal Procedure Code” authored by the deputies of the “Armenia” faction, by which the authors propose to fix the questioning or denial of the Armenian territory or part of it either preaching is punished with a fine of 1-2 million drams, or with imprisonment for 2-4 years.

Member of the “Hayastan” faction Andranik Tevanyan He noted that, unfortunately, a situation has been created in Armenia when there is a need for such a law. “Soon we may introduce a law criminalizing actions that deny the Armenian Genocide or circumvent state policy. Today a propaganda is being carried out against the RA declaration of independence. The number one official said views that contradict the declaration of independence of the Republic of Armenia, and the ruling majority at least did not oppose the declaration of Shushi, which is directed against the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh. There is a provision about Artsakh in the declaration of independence of the Republic of Armenia, against which we have heard propaganda and actions against the declaration by the number one official of the Republic of Armenia and his teammates. “

According to Tevanyan, the declaration also fixes the fact of the Armenian Genocide, against which the government also spoke. “It was said that the number one entity dealing with the issue of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide should be the Diaspora. Those who hold that view were expelled from the political history in the 90s, but now we see that they have returned. According to the Declaration of Independence, the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide should be a state policy. To say that mainly the Diaspora should deal with it is anti-state. ”

Deputy of the “Civil Contract” faction Vahagn Alexanyan He noted that a force speaks of territorial integrity, in the case when Robert Kocharyan in 2002 questioned the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, agreed and offered to exchange Meghri, the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Noise was heard from the opposition, Alexanyan called the opposition “ambassadors of bayraktars”, “those who formed a coalition with the Young Turks”, after which applause was heard from the hall.

“It is really worth applauding. Nothing but reality was said. Vahagn Aleksanyan said that in the videos there were shots of Armenian soldiers being injured in riots. If you find it offensive, do not include it in your campaign materials. If you are injured, delete them. He recorded the fact. Do not promptly tell me what a lie is. “Do not teach me to chair the sitting,” NA Deputy Speaker Hakob Arshakyan responded to the opposition.

From the “Armenia” bloc Gegham Manukyan next announced ․ “It’s really hard to explain facts to a person who read Key West at the age of nine. And when they talk about crashes, there is a type of drone, called “kamikaze”, it hits, but it also explodes. Now he is placing it, they have given him the role of “kamikaze”, let him take it, they can explode like a balloon. “

Deputy of “Civil Contract” Vladimir VardanyanHe also expressed confidence that the draft under discussion has nothing to do with either Aliyev or Erdogan, otherwise Aram Vardevanyan would have said about it immediately. “Let me ask a question, Mr. Vardevanyan. “We are a small nation, a small nation has no right to exist.” This phrase is from the movie “Saroyan Brothers” and falls under your project. What are you going to do, will you ban that film? Do you want us to be a laughing stock for Aliyev and his ilk? This is anti-state, anti-Armenian. Your goal is to come to power at any cost, even at the cost of losing statehood. ”

Member of the “Hayastan” faction Artsvik Minasyan He noticed that it was surprising that a person with a high legal education was distorting the project in such a way.

Luiza SUKIASYAN