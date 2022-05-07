“Our struggle is pan-Armenian. All Armenians must have their say so that Armenia does not become a ‘prakhdnoy dvor’ for the Turks,” RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters before the Vanadzor rally.

According to him, the biggest mistake of their government was that they did not respond to the accusations against them. “They have invented a lie about us for 20 years, but we have not given an answer. This is the biggest problem of our government, we had to answer to every delusion of it. What we say, they speak of robbery. “Ali said after the war that he had taken $ 5 billion worth of weapons during the 44-day war alone. Can Nicole bring those weapons from her grandfather’s house? He brought a couple of planes without missiles,” Sharmazanov said.

According to him, during the previous years, “Ali was defeated, he was defeated.”

“Ali said that Armenia had won for 30 years, Azerbaijan had lost, their beloved constructive Ali said this,” Sharmazanov said.

Referring to the statement of the first president of Armenia Leon-Ter-Petrosyan that Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan և Nikol Pashinyan և should sit at the table և negotiate, Sharmazanov reminded that the first president called Nikol Pashinyan a “genocidal plague.”

“Beyond that, neither Kocharyan nor Serzh Sargsyan have described it worse, and now he says, go and negotiate with him. “They expel the genocidal plague so as not to bring new destruction, not negotiate with it,” the RPA spokesman stated.