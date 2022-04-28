Former Secretary of the Artsakh Security Council Samvel Babayan refuses to participate in the work of the commission investigating the 44-day war headed by Andranik Kocharyan.

In a conversation with “Azatutyun” Samvel Babayan said that there are several reasons.

“I do not want to raise my voice, the day will come, I will speak,” Babayan said.

He does not want to publish the reasons for his decision yet, he said he is not personified, hinting that they do not follow the rules of the game. “If there are rules of the game, if you do not follow the rules of the game, it does not work. “If they have a name to embarrass, I do not have one.”