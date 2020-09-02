‘They didn’t give him confidence’ – Brahim Diaz agent criticises Real Madrid ahead of midfielder’s Milan move

The Italian side are close to generating the 21- year- old and his agent believes he will play a leading function atSan Siro

Brahim Diaz’s agent Pedro Gonzalez states Real Madrid stopped working to get the most out of the young midfielder and has actually backed his customer to be successful on loan at A/C Milan.

The 21- year- old signed up with Madrid in January 2019 after 6 years at Manchester City however has actually made simply 5 La Liga begins given that, making just alternative looks in the top- flight last season.

He formerly pledged to win over head coach Zinedine Zidane, however the Spaniard is now on the edge of linking with Milan for the 2020- 21 season after flying into Malpensa airport on Wednesday.

Diaz stated himself “ready for this challenge” ahead of going through a medical and his agent Gonzalez is positive the ex-Man City item can end up being an essential gamer at San Siro, having actually been underused by Zidane at Madrid.

Don’ t appearance anywhere else however ahead pic.twitter.com/ydUzdPaPnz — Brahim (@Brahim) August 20, 2020

“Brahim returned to Spain in January 2019, but in Madrid they didn’t give him the required space and above all the confidence he needed,” he informed Tuttomercatoweb “He’s a young gamer and he requires to play continually to highlight his complete capacity.

“I’m persuaded of the Rossoneri’s option. Brahim …