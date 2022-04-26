“Just one day before he died, my son Menua called and said that there was a total betrayal, they came to us and persuaded us not to fight, the lands had been handed over,” he said during a rally in Charles Aznavour Square today. Menua Hovhannisyan’s mother, Karin Tonoyan, who died in the daily war.

It should also be reminded that the relatives of the victims of the 44-day war moved from Charles Aznavour Square to the Prosecutor General’s Office today.

“I do not know that the political force acted in this way, but time will pass, we will understand. There was a terrible betrayal, unseen in the world, self-betrayal, as a result of which they themselves suffered the most. But today none of us has been declared an injured party. It is not given to us. I have a motion, I go to the prosecutor’s office to demand that the prosecutor’s office recognize Nikol Pashinyan as a traitor. According to all the data, it is so obvious that there is no need to even prove them, there has been a state betrayal և A criminal case should be initiated against Pashinyan, he should be found guilty. Nikol Pashinyan is a state traitor, the word traitor is very little for him, he should be condemned even with the strictness of the law that has not been invented yet. “I suggest the legislators to invent a new punishment, so that no one else dares to commit such a crime against his homeland, so many young people,” said Karin Tonoyan.

Parents need to be recognized as victims so that they have the opportunity to participate in the trial in the future.

“This life is more of a punishment for us, we will make that punishment a punishment on all those who will try to use us for any political purpose, who will try to prevent us from reaching the trial of every guilty person. We will achieve that, even if I am alone, I will fight alone. “We also have our share of guilt that we let Armenia reach the state where swindlers like Pashinyan come to power,” said Karin Tonoyan.

Nelli GRIGORYAN