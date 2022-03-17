On the evening of March 14, a citizen called the Artashat Police Department and asked for an emergency police officer to approach one of the apartments on Yerjanyan Street in Artashat.

The operative group that left for YerJanyan Street found out that during the argument, the 27-year-old man living at the same address had hit his aunt behind the back with an ax. The 66-year-old uncle, outraged by his nephew’s actions, hit him on the head with a hammer.

The young man and his 67-year-old aunt were taken to Artashat Medical Center with a craniocerebral injury, head, back and lacerations, and later, due to their health condition, the 67-year-old woman was taken to Erebuni Medical Center in the capital.

The 66-year-old man was taken to the Artashat Police Department.

He gave a confessional explanation.

An ax and a hammer were found at the scene.

Initiated a criminal case. The circumstances are being clarified by the examination.

