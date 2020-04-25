‘They are Trying to Steal Everything.’ US Coronavirus Response Hit by Foreign Hackers

U.S. medical institutes and government agencies have repeatedly been hit by cyber-attacks in the recent past.

Reports are in that the Trump administration believes this sudden increase in the intensity of the cyber-attacks is caused by the Chinese government trying to steal research related to Coronavirus.

According to government officials, the cyber-attacks have been going on on a regular basis. Even hospitals and pharmaceutical companies have not been spared.

Based on the size and scope of the cyber-attacks across the medical sector the officials initially believed that both China and Russia might be involved.

