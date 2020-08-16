‘They are too far ahead of us’ – Solskjaer calls on Man Utd to spend money on better players

The Red Devils employer thinks the club still has plenty of work to do to take on the Premier League’s finest

Manchester United supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City are “too far ahead” as he called on the clubto spend money on better players

While Solskjaer’s side ended up the season highly to safe and secure 3rd- location in the Premier League, they wound up being 15 points behind City and 33 points shy of theReds

The Red Devils have not won the league because 2013, with their last piece of flatware now going back to 2017.

Ahead of a Europa League semi- last versus Sevilla on Sunday, Solskjaer confessed the cub still has plenty of work to do as he called on them to sprinkle the money in order to close the space.

“It’s a race. You can see groups constructing. We’re constantly taking a look at the team and gamer logistics,” Solskjaer stated.

“It is absolutely about quality– and it is going to expense money to get in players who are better than the ones we currently have.

“We still have a method to go to get to the level of the groups at the top of thePremier League They are too far ahead of us.

“We are still growing, getting better of course, but we are not the finished article. Nowhere near.”

United continue to be related to a huge-money relocation for Borussia …