The premiere of Samvel Khalatyan’s play “Artavazk” will take place at the Hovhannes Abelyan State Drama Theater in Vanadzor on the International Theater Day. The director of the play is Aren Osipyan. “The play was quite awaited for our time. As we know, the theater is an environment that allows the audience to find themselves in the reality of another world, in another regional dimension, and that domain should be able to leave its beneficiary impact on education and cultural entertainment. I think this play has very important lessons for all of us. “First of all, it reveals all kinds of defects in the society, and in fact, even if it does not give the keys to correct those defects, it at least leaves room to think about what we have not done, that we have such layers of society today,” he told us at the Drama Theater. Director Lusine Sahakyan.

Based on the play, the Armenian king Artavazd is the first to miraculously appear today in a 5-star Artavazd hotel. The latter faces the reality that the country finds itself out of its social-national-state principles. “Here is the clash between King Artavazd and reality. Reality will not adapt to the king, because he has come from other times and he has to try to adapt. “But because that big mess of him and reality is so big, he has to make a decision to leave as well.”

According to Lusine Sahakyan, they were not afraid that in case the historical novel is presented more modern, it will not receive a positive response from the audience. “In fact, history remains only in the image of a king. I do not think that any work of art, when the playwright and the director try to get a comparable result, will not be accepted. I think this will become one of the theater’s favorite performances, because it is a very modern play. “

The director of the theater also informed that on the occasion of the International Theater Day they will also take part in the “Artavazd” award ceremony with the play “Yerkir Hayreni”.

Tatevik GHAZARYAN