In fact, this law is the main starting point and source of political processes abroad. "This was the reason for the fierce struggle of our oppositionists so that this law would not reach the National Assembly," the deputy of the CP faction stated today at the special sitting of the parliament. Lilit Stepanyan.

The draft amendments to the Law on Confiscation of Property of Illegal Origin are being discussed at the NA special sitting today, which proposes to expand the notion of “official” and include not only persons holding public office, but also persons obliged to submit declarations. It was also suggested that the prosecuting authority be able to claim the value of the property from the respondent, even if the property is outside Armenia.

Another deputy of the CP faction: Gevorg Papoyan, also addressed the opposition ․ “A number of really important news items are being overshadowed by some small groups of the opposition closing the streets of Yerevan for a few minutes, but instead spreading a few hours of noise through the media under their control. For example, at the previous session of the government, the Prime Minister spoke about the launch of an important program, which assumes the possibility of a ten percent refund to retirees if they make non-cash purchases.

Deputy of the CP faction Arusyak Julhakyan also mentioned ․ “While we are discussing the change of this law here, the main beneficiaries of the law are eroding the asphalt of Yerevan, or rather, they are still trying to erode it and certainly unsuccessfully. In the name of the salvation of Artsakh, they are trying to save their plunder by liberating their plunder. ”

Deputy of the CP faction Arpi Davoyan He also stressed that the opposition is not present at this discussion either, because they have found an easy way. “They get out of expensive cars, sit in the street, then hide in expensive cars again, then say, as if 40-50,000 citizens are by their side, that there is a public demand. There is no public demand. It is your illusion and dream. You are lost and do not understand why you went out on the street. I am sure that the discussion of this law has a direct connection with your closing the street and strange demands. ”

