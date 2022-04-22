Vanetsyan’s reaction to the criticism of the CP members



Maybe Freedom Square will become a more effective office for Arthur Vanetsyan than his office in the National Assembly, because we do not remember that Mr. Vanetsyan shone with parliamentary activity. In a conversation with “Aravot”, the leader of the “Homeland” party Arthur Vanetsyan responded to these and other criticisms from the ruling and pro-government circles in connection with the sit-in initiated by him. “If the authorities are destroying our country, do they think I should go and discuss the Mercury Law or talk about the importance of planting trees?” Those who do such things are simply not serious. What legislative initiatives are being brought to add a personal doctor for this or that, to provide the Prime Minister with a bodyguard after his dismissal, to remove the PPP from the NSS, or to pass a law to illegally remove the elected mayor of Vanadzor and appoint another person to replace him? : Is that their legislative work? They are not doing anything, they are just legislative initiatives to keep their power. ”

CP MP Gevorg Papoyan stated that “if Vanetsyan succeeds, we will get a war, in case of failure – peace.” According to him, “We are going to the agenda of peace, they are going to war. The alternative to peace is war. Their success will lead to direct war, their failure to peace. The people will decide whether there will be peace or war. “Since there are 50 of them at the moment, the people have decided that there will be peace.”

Vanetsyan responded. “It is another manipulation to frighten people that if we do not exist, there will be a war, that if we do not hand over Armenia, we will not hand over Artsakh, there will be a war, if we do not give up our sovereignty, there will be a war. They are lying, they are the causes of endless war and that’s it. The ceasefire agreement was signed on November 9, after that we are constantly threatened at the border, we have the presence of enemy forces in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, we have new prisoners, new victims and every day we hear about the threat of war from Azerbaijan and Turkey. They are the ones who brought the war, we are fighting against the war. If we succeed, there will be no war, I assure you. The people, it is true, choose the option of peace, but not what they are told. People also choose the future, but not their future. “We have to differentiate between what the people really want and what they want.”

CP MP Vagharshak Hakobyan says that Vanetsyan may want to copy what happened in 2018 by riding a bicycle and doing other things, but at least it is not serious. Vanetsyan answered that they were meaningless, unserious criticisms. “He was a man, he came here, he said, ‘Ride my bike, I rode too, and what?’

Referring to Vanetsyan’s theses, we asked, did you mention, “I say, drive them away, I will become prime minister”, but people can see a change of government without seeing who will come next, so they can get out of the cold. Vanetsyan answered. “I came to Freedom Square as a citizen Arthur Vanetsyan, I did not come as the leader of the” Homeland “party or the leader of the” I have honor “faction. And its purpose is the same: in the last few years, these authorities have manipulatively instilled in people that these are old, these are bad, these are old, these are new. I said, let us all put aside our flags, let us fight for Artsakh, Armenia. In that struggle, if we talk now about the division of power, who will occupy what position in the government, what will be done, it is not right.

We will return to that issue when the opportunity arises, when we feel that there is already public pressure, the public wave that people are ready to carry out a change of government, we will return to that issue. That will be decided by the people.

Let’s not compare with what Nikol Pashinyan said, but the people will decide on the street who is the leader who will be able to lead this country. It doesn’t matter if it’s me or the other. “

To the question, “I have honor”, the members of the “Armenia” faction come here as visitors, they are not with the initiative, how do you explain this, is there a disagreement between you, what do you not share, Arthur Vanetsyan answered. “There is no disagreement, my colleagues support me, they come every day, everyone stays with me until late at night, there is no exception. But we said that this struggle will be decentralized and networked, be patient, you will see everything. “

Hripsime JEBEJYAN



“Aravot” daily

21.04.2022: