“There are similarities on the propaganda front on the views of both sides. “One side does not have a very good idea of ​​what is happening or is trying to mislead its citizens,” said media expert Tigran Kocharyan, referring to the propaganda features of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to him, if we look at the map, the situation is not so good for Ukraine, although they have decided to fight to the end ․ “Probably they also have a ‘new Sardarapat’.” And there is an impression from the media that “Artsrunism” has penetrated there. Announcements are made that have nothing to do with reality and mislead the people. The Russian side does not avoid it either, but the offensive propaganda is one thing, the defensive one is another. ”

The expert stressed that all this also affects Armenians and Armenia ․ “Our community is big and organized, it has great achievements. There are many complaints about the work of the embassy, ​​or rather, “not working”. The main burden is placed on the Union of Armenians of Ukraine. They try to solve the problems by themselves and have little support from the embassy ․ “Our ambassador is more of a political position, and he is not fit to do anything but engage in politics, and it is not fair to expect anything from him.”

It should be reminded that recently the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan assured from the NA tribune that the RA Embassy in Ukraine is working hard, that they have created conditions for the transfer of Armenians to the western border countries of Ukraine.

Luiza SUKIASYAN