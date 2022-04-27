"They are afraid to enter Artsakh, they tell us to go to Artsakh to fight" ․ Karin Tonoyan |: Morning

“Armenia without Nikol, without Armenia Nikol”, – with this chant the participants of the march marched from the Sports and Concert Complex with the 40-meter flag of Artsakh to Freedom Square.

The mother of Menua Hovhannisyan, who died in the 44-day war, the co-founder of “5165 Movement” party Karin Tonoyan told journalists ․ “We have made the flag of Artsakh a symbol of our struggle, because our sons also fought for Artsakh. With this we want to show everyone that Artsakh is Armenia, և it is the duty of every Armenian to fight for Artsakh և thus ensuring the security of Armenia. Every conscious person realizes that after the loss of Artsakh, Zangezur, Vayots Dzor, maybe Gegharkunik will come, and finally the end of Armenia will come after all that. We have made the flag of Artsakh a symbol of the whole Republic of Armenia. It does not matter who’s family members are at risk. If the family is strong and solid, the whole family must fight for each member. ”

Karin Tonoyan said that with her image she wants to call on people to go out to fight. He announced ․ “If you do not feel anything for the homeland, Artsakh, at least go out to fulfill your duty to the boys. Come out to fight for Artsakh, because by keeping Artsakh Armenian and then annexing it to Armenia, we must avenge our boys and not leave their sacrifice meaningless. This is my sacred battle for my son and the homeland. “

During the monitoring, the representatives of the government often say to the demonstrators in Yerevan, go to Artsakh and fight for Artsakh, Karin Tonoyan responded like this ․ “We have already given our children for Artsakh. If a war suddenly breaks out in Artsakh with their own hands, I will be there, in the front row. We have shown it with our lives. Who is shouting, catch the thief ․ Let the government first show by its example. They are afraid to enter Artsakh, they tell us to go to Artsakh to fight. We are fed up with those authorities, they will be kind enough to leave our homeland, let us decide how, where we fight, how we build victory. ” Karin Tonoyan clarified that the mothers of the killed servicemen demand that Nikol Pashinyan be arrested as a traitor, a criminal.

Hovhannes Ghazaryan, a founding member of the 5165 movement and chairman of the board of trustees of the Homeland Reconstruction and Development Foundation, said that they demand the resignation of the authorities. “We can no longer pretend that nothing happened, because they are trying to convince the public that everything is fine after the 2021 elections, they have received a mandate, which they package as a mandate to hand over Artsakh.” We have come out to fight against that very policy, because as long as this government remains in power, the damage to our statehood և to the state deepens. ”

Hovhannes Ghazaryan responded to the criticism that you should go to Artsakh and fight for Artsakh. “Politics is decided in Yerevan, and the struggle takes place in the streets of Yerevan. Those tales should go and tell those who do not understand. ” Reaching the Paronyan-Leo crossroads, the participants of the march observed a minute of silence in memory of 29-year-old pregnant Sona Mnatsakanyan, who was run over to death.

The march ended in Freedom Square.

Tat Tat Harutyunyan